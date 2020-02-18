Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 15

at .

Who professionaly preserved and embalmed the latest body to pop up?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 15, the NYPD teamed up with Edrisa to go undercover at a convention of funeral directors. 

Understanding Dani - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 15

Once there, they discovered thier top suspects -- morticians Tilda and Dev -- who had a connection with the victim. 

Did they manage to find out the truth before it was too late?

Elsewhere, Martin revisited his past through a series of hallucinations.  

Watch Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 15 Quotes

Malcolm: You can't take the fall for me.
Jessica: So dramatic, darling. Take the fall. Who are you, Al Capone?
Malcolm: It was one thing to buy me extra time to catch the killer, but now he's been caught. We can tell the truth. I stabbed my father in the heart.
Jessica: But I am the one who the carousel killer contacted, and I am the one with the resources. The worse thing we can do right now is change our story. Please, let me be your mother. There's so much I haven't been able to protect my children from, let me protect you from this.

Dani: What are those?
Malcolm: Uh, apparently my father listed me as his health care proxy and made me power of attorney. God knows why.
Dani: Sounds kind of important. 
Malcolm: Well I don't want it, and I don't want to talk about it. Sorry. 

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 15

