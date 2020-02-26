Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did Kevin get some clarity on Rebecca's situation?

On This Is Us Season 4 Episode 15, the actor spent the entire day with his mother after things at the cabin took a sour turn. 

Saving a Dream - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Toby's grand gesture landed him in hot water with Kate. 

Was there a reason why the pair continued to bicker over everything?

Elsewhere, the Big Three got their report cards, and there were some surprises as a result. 

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 15 Quotes

Randall: I thought we agreed, no iPhones til junior high.
Beth: I know, but she's so cute when she begs.. The force is strong in that one.
Randall: It is, but we are stronger.

Jack: Improvements in biology and physics. That's great.
Rebecca: What's wrong, Bug?
Kate: Stewart broke up with me.
Rebecca: Oh...
Kate: I need to be alone. Don't follow me.

