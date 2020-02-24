Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Zoey get involved in her boss's troubled marriage?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 3, Zoey heard her boss sing a "heart song," and it made her question everything. 

Max and Autumn - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Zoey created a program that allowed her family to communicate with Mitch. 

However, his first words were not what they expected, pushing Maggie to breaking point. 

Elsewhere, Zoey's love interest continued to pursue her, but was she ready for love?

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

It's a girl power thing. I scream out when I see injustice.

Zoey

Zoey: Is it ok for him to be air-spanking her like that?
Simon: I think it's alright. Those look like consensual spanks to me.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 3

