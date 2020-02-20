Westworld: Latest Season 3 Trailer Teases a Hell of a Battle

It's time to bring in the big guns.

HBO has dropped an epic new Westworld Season 3 trailer, and it teases a fight to the death for two beloved characters.

The new villain, played by Vincent Cassel starts pulling strings, and pits Dolores and Maeve against each other in what looks like a battle to the death.

Whether they will be able to work together when they realize they are being played, we don't know, but it's certainly an interesting hook to tee up the long-delayed third season of the drama.

We also get more insight into the new character played by Aaron Paul, and fans are either going to love him or hate him.

HBO previously revealed that Westworld Season 3 will debut Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 9/8c.

By the time the series returns, it will have been off the air for 21 months. The production demands of such a high-concept series makes it difficult to commit to airing one a year.

As you may recall, Westworld Season 2 came to a thrilling conclusion with the Dolores and the rest of the robots fighting for their freedom.

When Westworld Season 3 picks up, the robots will be in the real world, and that will only continue to ramp up the drama.

A previous trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con last year teased many new locations, giving the series a different tone.

Returning cast members for Season 3 include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Aside from Aaron Paul and Vincent Cassel, the other newcomers are Lena Waithe (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Master of None), Scott Mescudi (We Are Who We Are), Marshawn Lynch (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom and Olive Kitteridge), Michael Ealy (Stumptown), and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

Have a look at the explosive new trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.