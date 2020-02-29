What to Watch: Grey's Anatomy, The Outsider, The Rookie & More!

If you're on the lookout for lots of great TV shows, then we have the article for you!

Grey's Anatomy says goodbye to a series regular, The Outsider tackles El Cuco, and The Walking Dead channels the Jason movies.

Sunday, March 1

8/7c God Friended Me (CBS)

Miles and Arthur support Ali as she begins chemotherapy. The hunt for who’s behind the God Account continues all while Miles connects with Anna, a cancer patient who needs help with her bucket list.

8/7c Outlander (Starz)

Claire and Jamie's tranquil life is under threat, and they're pinned between their ties to the Crown and a rising undercurrent of unrest.

What decision will they make?

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Elizabeth wants Nathan to deal with the family tension when his stranged father returns to town after being released from jail.

However, it won't be easy, and there is a lot of drama for the father and son to work through.

9/8c The Outsider (HBO)

El Cuco took on the likeness of Claude, but everyone knows the being is not the real Claude. Ralp and Yunis turn to witnesses from the cave festival, while Holly and Andy make their way to the scene.

Yes, we're in for a freaky penultimate episode.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Connie and Magna's fate is up in the air, and Daryl's plight to find them is overshadowed by a meeting with someone who could change his life forever.

Meanwhile, Alexandria goes dark and bodies start to pile up. What the heck is going on?

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

When Fatima is captured while on a mission and held for ransom, Callen and Sam enlist a deep undercover CIA agent, Kadri to help get her back.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Officer Chen tries to move on after her abduction while Nolan takes his son’s fiancé, Abigail, on a ride-along after she shows interest in becoming a police officer. Is she cut out for the job or will this go horribly wrong?

Monday, March 2

8/7c All American (CW)

Spencer goes against Billy's wish and goes around him to get what he wants.

Olivia and Asher are both guilt-ridden for different reasons when it comes to Billy and the position he now finds himself in.

Layla continues to help Coop with her music which helps Coop receive an offer that she wasn't expecting.

Meanwhile, Jordan does something to try and make things easier for Simone.

9/8c Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jimmy's business enters uncharted territory. Kim's confidence is tested when she's faced with a legal problem only she can solve.

Nacho navigates increased pressure from Gus. Mike continues to spiral.

9/8c Black Lightning (The CW)

On Black Lightning Season 3's penultimate episode, Gravedigger and the Markovians arm their forces ready to attack Freeland. How will the Pierce family prepare for their biggest fight yet?

10/9c Manifest (NBC)

The episode picks up in the wake of the tragedy caused by Isaiah, a devout believer in the Church.

Ben tries to get through to Olive and figure out what TJ’s findings mean for the death date, Mic becomes suspicious of Jared as the mole, and Saanvi informs them about her medical breakthrough.

Tuesday, March 3

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Is it the episode CoNic fans have been waiting for? The promo teases some romance between Conrad and Nic where Nic may be the one to beat Conrad to popping the question. And that ring he keeps shoving away makes an appearance.

Elsewhere, Devon gets everyone involved when he tries to impress Nadine's father, who is actual royalty. Red Rock cuts the OBGYNA department leaving Conrad to inform residents that they are terminated, and Nic cares for a terminal teen.

9/8c Empire (FOX)

In the first of the series' final 10 installments, the Lyons lives are turned upside down when they face their biggest loss yet, while Andre made an important decision about his health, family, and career.

But the question that continued to loom centered on who murdered Cookie and Lucious.

Wednesday, March 4

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Archie, Betty, and Veronica find themselves in hot water as their lies catch up with them during Jughead's murder investigation. Also, Alice begins a documentary about Riverdale and its latest mystery.

8/7c Survivor: Winners at War (CBS)

Four castaways have been sent to the Edge of Extinction, but the drama on the Sele tribe is proving even more dangerous.

Will Parvati and Boston Rob survive to see another day? And will the recent betrayal of Adam cause him to switch sides?

9/8c The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

The reunion puts Teresa in the hot seat as she's forced to explain why she urged Danielle to pull Margaret's hair. The drama goes into overdrive when Danielle arrives and refuses to go on the stage unless she's sitting with Andy.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Hot damn things are hitting up on an explosive season finale! Mariana is at a turning point in her relationship with Raj. After learning he's allegedly behind the sexist manifesto, Evan fires Raj. And Mariana's feelings for Evan may lead to a steamy moment. Is it legit this time or another dream?

Callie has to decide if she's willing to throw away her relationship with Jamie for the housing development case, even if it means doing something sketchy. And Malika has to make a decision about her future while dealing with her family and Isaac's anxiety, but not before having a massive DJ event.

And can Denvia fans sigh in relief? Dennis may work up the nerve to tell Davia he loves her. You don't want to miss the finale.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Upton shines in an episode that finds an armed robbery turning into a homicide investigation. Voight and Halstead butt heads over the case. And hopefully, we start to see Burgess cope with and deal with her loss rather than ignore it.

10/9c Stumptown (ABC)

Dex and Grey return from the City of Angels. Will what happens in Los Angeles really stay in Los Angeles?

Thursday, March 5

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

On The Artifact, Hugh and Elnor are left to face the wrath of Narissa.

Picard and Soji arrive on the planet Nepenthe, seeking sanctuary with some familiar faces. Jonathan Frakes guest stars.

8/7c Katy Keene (The CW)

Coming off its best episode to date, Katy presses on with her new outlook on life, but what issue pops up for her?

Meanwhile, Josie is forced to make a decision between Alexander and her music career. What does she do?

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

It's finally here. The highly-anticipated sendoff for the iconic Alex Karev. Fans have been in the dark about the whereabouts of Alex, and we will get some answers and closure.

Meredith and some of the others will reflect on the past, and Bailey and Ben will discuss her decision to take Joey in.

Grab your tissues, Grey's Fanatics. Seriously! We're probably going to need them as we bid farewell to our evil spawn.

9/8c The Bold Type (Freeform)

Sutton gets her first shot at styling, but Raven Symone isn't going to make it easy on her. Adena makes her returns to New York and Scarlet. How does she feel about Kat's newly claimed label?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

We get to meet Eddie's sister. The siblings both shared a long history of alcoholism and partying, but Eddie grew up and cut his sister out of his life. She's sober now and there to meet her nephew and niece for the first time, but everyone is wary.

Katherine may be setting Gary up with someone new while also taking a stand at work. Meanwhile, some of the women have a Girl's night out, and Maggie encourages Delilah to try dating again.

Also, with Derek back, Rome and Regina are in a tough spot not only with the adoption process but also with worrying about Eve.

Friday, March 6

9/8c Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Five-0 investigates when a rancher is murdered after he uncovers human skeletons on his property where legend says that Civil War-era gold coins were buried.

Also, Quinn’s former stepdaughter, Olivia, reaches out to her for help after her father doesn’t come home.

8/7c RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

After a jaw-dropping season premiere, the queens work hard to stand out from the crowd and make a splash in front of the judges.

