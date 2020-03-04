Alex Trebek Reveals Latest Cancer Update in Touching Video

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has some good news to share with his fans.

He has beat the odds and survived a full year with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“The one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent,” he said in a video, which was first released on Wednesday.

“I’m very happy to report that I have just reached that marker.

“Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” he continues.

“There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me; the chemo treatments will."

"There were moments of great pain, days where certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on."

"But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal — a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive."

"It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope."

"And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

The beloved host went on to talk about a recent trip to his doctor.

“You know, my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day. He said, ‘Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only seven percent,’ he was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival."

"And you know something? If I, no, if we — because so many of us are involved in this same situation — if we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible,” Trebek says in the clip.

“I’ll keep you posted.”

Trebek revealed his diagnosis last March, and that he would be undertaking chemotherapy. He returned in August, but restarted chemotherapy in September.

Watch the full video below.

