DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness

Ray and Nora have officially left the building -- well, the timeship.

Many tears were shed on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 7 as we said goodbye to an original Legend and another one that we have grown to love over the years. But the most heartbreaking goodbye was between Ray and Nate.

The two best friends showed us how much they truly cared for one another on an hour that was more emotional than outrageous and funny -- a rarity for the show, but what was needed to part with Ray and Nora.

There is beauty in saying goodbye and in change, as we learned from the ever-surprising Zari, but that does not mean it isn't painful.

Ray deserved to move on from Nora and start a normal life. He has been a Legend for five years, and he pretty much found everything that he was looking for when he was recruited by Rip Hunter.

He found a partner that loved him as much as he loved her, status as a hero that will never be forgotten, and a family like no other.

Endings are necessary for growth, no matter how painful they may be. Ray Permalink: Endings are necessary for growth, no matter how painful they may be.

So while it is sad that Brandon Routh will no longer be a series regular, at least Ray got an ending that was well deserved and was in character.

Plus the reality of moving on and things changing was a good lesson that Ray left us with -- one last lesson and one last mission from Dr. Palmer.

The juxtaposition between the Legends' play of Romeo and Juliet and Ray and Nate saying goodbye to one another was something that I never knew I needed.

While Ray and Nate are not star-crossed lovers, they do share a love for one another that is unbreakable and will stand the test of time. No matter where they go or what they do, they will never forget the other.

They are a bit like kindred spirits in that way. They each changed the other and will carry their friendship with them always. Ray and Nate's bromance was one of the highlights of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and it might never be the same without it.

Nate: This sucks, but I love you.

Ray: This totally sucks, but I love you too. Permalink: This totally sucks, but I love you too.

But at least Sara is trying to be that bro for Nate, and maybe their friendship will grow as a result.

The possibilities are endless with the numerous amount of main characters, even though Ray and Nate will forever be the greatest friendship the show has ever produced and it will be missed like crazy.

One of the best parts of the Arrowverse show is the relationships between all its characters. No two friendships are the same, but they all share a bond because of their time on the Waverider.

This episode proved that with not only Ray and Nate's friendship, but also Mick and Nora's and Ray and Sara's.

Sara: You remember when we first moved on the ship? We left our entire lives behind us, we had no idea what to expect, but because we embraced the change-

Ray: We made history.

Sara: We sure did. Who would have thought that we would still be here? And that we we'd be saying goodbye already?

Ray: I'm gonna miss you Captain Lance.

Sara: Don't make me cry. I'm gonna miss you too Ray, a lot. Permalink: Don't make me cry. I'm gonna miss you too Ray, a lot.

Ray and Sara are two of the original Legends, and seeing them say goodbye hurt more than I expected it to. And don't get me started on the tear that fell from Gideon's artificial eye when her and Ray parted ways.

Every character is unique, which leads to some pretty unconventional friendships -- a clone with a social media influencer, a former assassin with a former cult member, and so on.

But that is one of the strengths of DC's Legends of Tomorrow and we were reminded of that on this moving hour.

While Ray struggled with telling his best pal that he was moving on from the Legends, Nora had her last book club with the ladies.

It was so fun to watch the women of the Waverider let loose for once and make the best of their last hooray with Nora. Plus, it was nice to see Mona again after her abrupt exit on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1.

Ava: You know the other thing about book club is it can help you figure out where your true path is supposed to be.

Zari: Oh, so this is a cult.

Ava: No, no we don't use certain "c" words, cult, clone.

Nora: I would know because book club helped me move forward after my time in a real cult. Permalink: I would know because book club helped me move forward after my time in a real cult.

While Nora is not an original Legend, she captured our hearts as her character developed from an evil follower of Mallus to a beloved Fairy Godmother.

It is a shame that she was not utilized more as a character during her time on the show, but she definitely left her mark and she, along with Ray, will be dearly missed.

But since their send-off didn't include any deaths from either party, there is always a chance for the two of them to pop in on the Legends every once in a while.

Ray's last mission as a Legend included the first mission to find a piece of the Loom of Fate, and where else would it be than in London with Shakespeare?

Constantine promised Astra that he would find it and use it to change her destiny by bringing her mom back to life, even though he did not specify what "it" was.

Thankfully the Legends were able to retrieve the piece, disguised as a ring, from Shakespeare's producer, but of course they drunkenly messed with the timeline -- who's idea was it to get wasted? -- and subsequently, with Romeo and Juliet.

This led to the funniest part of the hour as the Legends put on the play themselves and changed the play back to its original format, without superheroes.

However, as we saw in hell, Astra does not trust Constantine and now wants to find the Loom for herself.

So now we have the Legends, Astra, and presumably the other Fates searching for the scattered pieces of the Loom of Fate. It is getting a bit crowded, isn't it?

I have a feeling that Astra's adoptive caretaker -- the coin maker -- has an ulterior motive for persuading Astra to find the Loom herself though.

It's a weird thing with friendship. It starts because you need each other, and then if you do it right and help each other grow, you need each other less. I guess change is the whole point. Nate Permalink: It's a weird thing with friendship. It starts because you need each other, and then if you do...

Could she be one of Charlie's sisters? The audience just knows her as "the coin maker" and maybe there is a reason for that. For all we know, her name could really be Lachesis or Atropos -- the two other Fates.

There is a chance the theory is wrong, but given she has been mysterious and now her interest in the Loom, she very well could be a Fate.

We will just have to keep watching to find out.

