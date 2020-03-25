Defending Jacob Trailer: Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery Lead Apple TV+ Thriller

Apple today released the official trailer for Defending Jacob, the highly anticipated eight-episode drama series.

The series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey, and J.K. Simmons .

Defending Jacob is also set to premiere with three episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 24, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through May, 29.

Defending Jacob unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town, and follows assistant district attorney, Andy Barber (Evans) who finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son Jacob (Martell).

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, and created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner.

All eight episodes of the series are directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum, who also serves as executive producer.

Chris Evans stars and executive produces, alongside Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman who executive produce for Anonymous Content.

The first trailer released zeroes in on Andy's relationship with his wife and son as things continually change when his son is accused of murder.

With the whole town turning on his son, he has to find a way to protect him, and naturally, that puts him at odds with other people in his orbit.

The series looks set to be heavy on the angst as the layers are slowly peeled back on the mystery. The hook is great, and this should work well four eight episodes.

It's unclear whether it could continue for additional seasons if it performs well, and if Apple renewed See, then it would be a travesty to not keep Defending Jacob around.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

