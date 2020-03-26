Dirty John Season 2 Trailer: Amanda Peet is a Woman Scorned

Dirty John's next case might be even more bonkers than its first.

Amanda Peet and Christian Slater will lead the cast of the second season of the hit series, which will be titled The Betty Broderick Story.

The first trailer is insane.

Once again, the series will be based on a true-crime story. This time, it will focus on a divorce case that results in a double homicide.

Peet is on board as Betty Broderick, the perfect Southern California blonde wife, and mother.

Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan, played by Slater, Betty charms everyone she meets.

After years of sacrifice and suffering, while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors.

That is until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past.

Betty's attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity.

And Dan's cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won't stop poking … until it's too late.

We see Peet’s Betty doting on her husband Dan and their children, while complaining: “I would’ve been treated better if I had been a dog and served my master.”

“The first season of DIRTY JOHN was a story of twisted love and coercive control - and both these insidious elements are also present in and integral to the story of Betty Broderick, whom I have wanted to write about since I became a writer,” said series creator Alexandra Cunningham when the new chapter was announced.

“I can’t wait to see Amanda and Christian bring it to life.”

Dirty John in November 2018 and starred Connie Britton and Eric Bana.

It quickly emerged as a hit, becoming a top 10 performer for Bravo. The second season has a new home in USA Network.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments.

Will you be watching Season 2?

