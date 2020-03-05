Florida Girls and Flack Among Cancellations at Pop

Florida Girls and Flack will not air their second seasons on Pop TV after all.

Variety is reporting that Pop has canceled both series ahead of their second seasons.

Every episode of Flack Season 2 is already in the can, and it was set to debut later this month.

Florida Girls was renewed back in October 2019, and according to social media posts from the cast, it was in pre-production on its second season.

Also not going ahead is Best Intentions, a coming-of-age comey from American Pie's Adam Herz.

The cancellation of these three shows leaves One Day at a Time and the soon-to-conclude Schitt's Creek as the network's sole scripted series.

The decision certainly came out of the left field, but there is hope for the canceled series.

The studios behind all three are shopping them to other networks, with Flack standing the best chance at finding a new home because production on Season 2 is already complete.

Another concern is that neither series broke out in the ratings, with Flack Season 1 averaging 48,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating and Florida Girls Season 1 averaging 69,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.

While little is known about Best Intentions, it did have a series order, meaning it was probably in production when the cancellation became official.

“We are extremely disappointed in Pop’s decision to not move forward with Best Intentions,” a spokesperson for A+E Studios, which produces Best Intentions, said via statement.

“We have complete confidence in our creative team and are actively shopping the series to other outlets.”

There have been changes at the wheel of Pop ever since the ViacomCBS merger, but canceling shows that are already in the can is not the best news for scripted originals.

Pop is losing Schitt's Creek in the coming months, while One Day at a Time, which was saved when Netflix canceled it, is slated to premiere.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.