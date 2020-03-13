Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, and More Shut Down Production Over Coronavirus Outbreak

TV production is grinding to a halt in Hollywood and beyond.

Grey's Anatomy, Dynasty, The Good Fight, Bull, Grace and Frankie, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and New Amsterdam are among the latest wave of TV shows to halt production on their current seasons.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately," the Grey's Anatomy cast and crew were told in a letter from Krista Vernoff, the series' showrunner.

"We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

"Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed."

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 has filmed 21 of 25 episodes, meaning that it is possible the season could be cut short, something that could become the norm depending on the trajectory of the outbreak in the U.S.

The costs associated with letting the cast and crew leave the set to halt production is a lot, so there's a good chance that many of these shows will not re-enter production this season.

A two-week production hiatus could turn into several weeks or months, so many of these shows will probably not get conclusive conclusions to their current seasons.

Even though many episodes have been filmed in advance, they could still be in various stages of post-production, so another thing to consider is that even the filmed episodes might not hit the air for several months.

The first high-profile TV series to halt production was Riverdale earlier this week, after a team member came into contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Several talk shows initially agreed to forego live audiences, but in the last 24 hours The Wendy Williams Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers are among the shows to go one step further and to go on a production hiatus.

Shows away from Los Angeles and Canada are also affected, with Disney+ drama Falcon and the Winter Soldier haunting production, as well as Amazon's Carnival Row Season 2.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed on the developments. Below is a full list of the shows halting production.

What follows is a list of shows that have halted or delayed production as of press time…

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Angelyne (Peacock; upcoming)

Bull (CBS)

Card Sharks (ABC)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Dynasty (The CW)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+; upcoming)

FBI (CBS)

Foundation (Apple TV+; upcoming)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Little America (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

NeXt (Fox; upcoming)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Riverdale (The CW)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Rutherford Falls (Peacock; upcoming)

Survivor (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

The Wendy Williams Show (syndicated)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.