Grey's Anatomy Star "Confident" Show is Ending Next Season

The end appears to be nigh for Grey's Anatomy.

Like many fans, series star Giacomo Gianniotti has his suspicions that the series will conclude at the end of its current order.

ABC has already renewed Greys for Season 17, and the actor has teased that it could be the end of the line for the series.

“At the moment, we have one more season locked in and I feel pretty confident that that’s where it’ll end, I think, from the conversations that I’ve had with people,” Giannotti candidly shared with Us Weekly.

While he thinks the show is building towards a conclusion, he opened up about how the show could possibly continue telling medical stories that resonate with fans for years to come.

“We have a formula that’s really clear. We are a show that does a lot of political commentary. We’ve got real issues and there’s no shortage of issues coming up that need to be talked about,” Giannotti told the outlet.

“So as far as the writers are concerned, they could write it forever because there’s not enough small people in the world who don’t have a big voice that need a megaphone. We provided that year in and year out.”

It would certainly be surprising for the show to end, given that it still sits atop the rest of ABC's other shows in the demo.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 is currently averaging 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

The series still commands solid gains on the DVR front and with online viewing factored in.

However, the series recently lost another original series regular in Justin Chambers, who played Alex Karev.

Fans voiced their frustration with the way he was written out, with many calling on the show to finally come to a close.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, it sure seems like most storylines are naturally concluding.

Sometimes, TV shows reach natural conclusions, and this medical drama has tried to keep things fresh by adding new characters over the years.

However, ABC recently moved Grey's to the 9/8c slot to give Station 19 the medical drama's slot.

This has resulted in increased ratings for Station 19 and could be a sign that ABC is trying to prop up the spinoff should Grey's scrub out.

It's possible some characters from the OG series could appear in the spinoff because both shows have been crossing over a lot this season.

For now, we know the series will definitely be back for one more season, but it seems like a real possibility we could be saying goodbye to Grey's Anatomy in 2021.

ABC will give fans advance notice if that does turn out to be the case. You don't say goodbye to your signature series without an intense promotional campaign.

Grey's Anatomy launched in 2005 and was an instant success for ABC.

What are your thoughts on these comments?

Are you ready for it to be over?

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

