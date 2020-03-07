Grey's Anatomy Star Details 'Emotional Fallout Amongst Cast' Following Justin Chambers' Abrupt Exit

Justin Chambers departing Grey's Anatomy had an "emotional" impact on the cast of Grey's Anatomy, according to Chris Carmack.

“The Grey’s community is definitely a family and supportive of one another,” the actor tells People.com.

“There was an emotional fallout amongst cast and crew when we found out.”

Like Ellen Pompeo, Carmack was a fan of Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 16, which bid adieu to Chambers' Alex Karev.

The episode in question was filled with flashbacks and no new scenes featuring Alex, but viewers learned that he had reunited with Izzie after finding out that she had given birth to their twins several years earlier.

“It was really kind of beautiful to look back on Alex Karev and his 16 years of life on the show,” he continued.

“Watching him and Meredith and their first go around, and him and Izzie. How incredible to see a flashback of 16 years ago that was actually shot as part of the television show. It was very tangible and emotional.”

Alex also told Jo that he had signed divorce papers left his shares of Grey Sloan Memorial to her. If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that Jo had already concluded that she was left behind by her husband.

Carmack said that Jo will be able to bounce back from what happened.

“Jo is a tough character,” he maintains.

“She has come so far and has grown so much. She’s a survivor she can stand on her own. I think she’s going to rise from the smoke of all this… She’s a strong cookie."

"She has a lot to give to the world and the medical community and to the patients at Grey Sloan.”

Jo's reaction to the news was to return to work, so she never got a chance to process it.

Chambers announced his exit earlier this year. Initially fans thought he was still filming, but it later emerged that his final episode aired last year.

Thursday's episode featured narration from Chambers as Alex.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.