Hawaii Five-0 Series Finale Spoilers: Can Danny Be Saved?

It's the end of an era.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 22 serves as the series finale of the iconic CBS series, and while many fans may not be ready to say goodbye, it looks like the series is going out in style.

Appropriately titled "Aloha," the milestone episode finds Danny worse for wear after being abducted and left for dead.

Would CBS really allow the series to conclude with Danny dying? It would be quite the twist, but this is the series finale.

What we do know is that recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett), and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return during the goodbye episode.

Many fans have been worried that the series will not get a conclusive goodbye because of how late the decision to end the series came.

But it's hard to imagine a 10-year-old series wrapping without a big farewell planned.

The decision to end Hawaii Five-0 was made public at the end of February, and it came as a surprise to many fans.

The series was still a top 10 performer for CBS and regularly won its time period in total viewers and the demo, so the decision to end was not based on ratings.

Word on the street is that the series was supposed to continue, but not all of the original cast wanted to return, so the decision was made to wrap it up.

Hawaii Five-0 concludes Friday, April 3 on CBS.

