Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Season 10 Episode 22

Did Danny survive?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 22, the belove character was abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat's wife.

It quickly emerged that she was after the money Steve's mother left him.

With Danny's life hanging in the balance, Steve tried to save his friend from a dire fate.

Meanwhile, the mystery of the case Steve's father left for him 10 years before came to a close.

Who was revealed as the killer?

Use the video above to watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.