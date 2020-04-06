Hawaii Five-0 Boss Defends Series' Final Scene

Hawaii Five-0 is no more.

One of the most successful reboots ever wrapped up its 10 season run last week on CBS.

The final scene was divisive for many fans, with Steve leaving the team behind to go on a break after taking down Daiyu Mei.

If you watch Hawaii Five-0 online, you know Steve was joined on the plan by a familiar face:

Catherine Rollins.

Michelle Borth returned for Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 22, and it was quite the surprise.

Many shows promote big returns months in advance, but this was the series finale, so things were going to be different.

Given that Borth was not part of the episode before the final scene, it seemed like Steve was leaving Hawaii all alone.

"I could have listened to the fans and not brought her back!", showrunner Peter M Lenkov said to TV Line about his decision to have Catherine stage a comeback.

"Look, here's the thing: I know the characters best, in my opinion. I know people will say 'Well, I watched the show for 248 hours, I know them.' But I write them, so I know them pretty well."

"And I felt that Catherine, like a good soldier, has always put God and country and her duty first and foremost, and there were decisions she had to make which were hard decisions that affected people that she loved, that have always come because of her soldier-first mentality."

"But I've always felt that she loved him. And I've always felt that there was something pulling her away that was not of her own control. I felt that his happiness has always been by her side."

It was certainly a surprising development.

"There's a little moment at the end, if you watch, where he turns in profile and he smiles. And it's the first time that you've really seen this man smile in a long time. "

"Now, he smiles at jokes, but smiling at feeling good about the future is a different thing."

"I think that he could go off, find his peace, come back and end up in that chair [on the beach] with Danny, but maybe end up with a family, end up with other things that could complete him."

Hawaii Five-0 ended with the showrunner not taking the fan demands on board, allowing his vision of the story and the characters to come to fruition.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.