Here's Why You Should Be Watching The Rookie

Assuming that most TV fans aren't strangers to social media, there's no doubt that you've heard musings about ABC's police procedural, "The Rookie."

The series received most of its original attention due to Castle alumni, Nathan Fillion, who plays the forty-year-old trainee at the heart of the show.

But while Nathan's performance is incredible, and his character, John Nolan, is a refreshing protagonist, there are many additional reasons that The Rookie has become one of the best series currently on the air.

Aside from the wonderfully diverse cast of characters, the series hones in on a lot of issues currently present in today's society.

There is no doubt that an abuse of power by police officers is an ongoing debate, and The Rookie sets a precedent for what law enforcement officers should be like.

That's not to say that the show doesn't have it's fair share of plotholes when it comes to representing how the system works.

Would a rookie be able to lead a team of officers on a mission that should be reserved for SWAT? Probably not.

Would they be in charge of keeping a high-risk serial killer restrained while searching for the burial plot of her latest victim? Also, unlikely.

But these types of inaccuracies serve to heighten the viewing experience by placing the characters in high-stake situations that would not be possible outside the context of the show.

When it comes to police brutality, the series makes it clear that there is no gray area. The way law enforcement should treat citizens is cut and dry.

After an obnoxious man kicks dirt at his dog on The Rookie Season 1 Episode 14, Lucy Chen, an officer in training, claims that she will make him her "personal project" if the behavior continues.

While something does need to be done about the animal abuse, Lucy is nearly fired, and rightfully so, for going about the situation in an inappropriate way.

In today's LAPD, especially my house, we don't threaten people. Not even the murderers. Anderson Permalink: We don't threaten people.

Permalink: We don't threaten people.

The only reason she wasn't kicked out of the program is because the man who filed the complaint turned out to be hiding a dead body in his garage.

But that didn't stop Captain Anderson from making sure that Lucy knew her behavior was unacceptable, and she wouldn't hesitate to terminate her if it ever happened again.

The female characters on the series are all portrayed as highly capable and badass.

Male and female officers are held to the same standards, and the men treat the woman on the force with respect.

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 12, Nolan even reprimands his son for attempting to scare his fiancée out of joining the police force.

He explains that he has no right to exert control over the woman he claims to love, simply because he can't handle the idea of something happening to her.

That's his issue, not her's.

Nolan: You love her but you’re rooting against her all because you can’t handle the idea of her being in danger.

Henry: Okay, Dad, that’s not fair. I’m trying to protect her.

Nolan: Deciding what’s best for her is not protecting her, that’s controlling her and you’re better than that.

Permalink: Deciding what’s best for her is not protecting her, that’s controlling her and you’re better...

Permalink: Deciding what’s best for her is not protecting her, that’s controlling her and you’re better...

Out of the three training officers, two of them are women who their male trainees look up to. The women commonly have to save the men from life-threatening situations and turn out to be the heroes, more often than not.

The Rookie doesn't back down when it comes to female empowerment and frequently puts the female characters in positions of power.

The entire police precinct was led by Captain Zoe Anderson, a woman who served in the Marine Corps and was highly revered and respected by the entire department.

Given the seriousness of the main characters' jobs, the series has the potential to be a rather glum watch. Yet, almost every episode has viewers laughing out loud at one point or another.

With a few rare exceptions, the show's cold opens always bring a smile to my face.

The officers tricking the rookies into creating a fake promotional video for the LAPD on The Rookie Season 1 Episode 15, had me laughing more than I ever thought I would at a police procedural.

If you're looking for a series that can make you laugh one minute and fear for everyone's lives the next, look no further.

When I say there's something for everyone on The Rookie, I mean everyone.

If you're a shipper on the hunt for a potential hate to love slow burn, you've come to the right place.

The relationship between Lucy Chen and her training officer, Tim Bradford, has quickly become a fan-favorite aspect of the series.

If you pay any attention to Twitter, it's likely that you've seen something about "Tucy" or "Chenford" given the ship's rising popularity as more people tune into the show.

If you're wondering whether or not they're worth the hype, the short answer is yes, they are.

Tim and Lucy's relationship is, possibly, the best slow-burn relationship TV has produced in years.

At first glance, Tim appears to be nothing more than a hardened cop who does his best to make his rookies as miserable as possible.

But Lucy doesn't buy into his tough act, and it doesn't take long to realize that Tim is the complete opposite of what we were originally let to believe.

Officer Bradford: This is one rule I’m all for. Cemeteries are filled with women who’d still be alive if cops had been forced to hook up their spouses the second he or she laid hands.

Officer Chen: That is a very enlightened attitude.

Officer Bradford: You seem surprised.

Officer Chen: Sir, you surprise me every day. Permalink: Sir, you surprise me every day.

Permalink: Sir, you surprise me every day.

Tim and Lucy make each other better in every possible way. While others stay firmly on the other side of the walls he puts up Lucy is the only character who refuses to accept that they can't be broken down.

Her perseverance and unwavering faith in him makes it difficult for Tim to keep her at arm's length, as much as he tries.

The duo are each other's biggest advocates and defenders.

What started as an antagonistic dynamic, has become a close friendship and partnership made up of two people who can see each other more clearly than anyone else.

While nothing can, or will, officially happen between them right now, The Rookie has dropped hints that something more may be on the horizon once Lucy's training comes to a close.

It could be years before we ever see a romance between them come to fruition, but now is the time to hop on board and experience the journey.

What do you think, TV Fanatics?

If you're not already, did we manage to convince you to give the show a watch?

Let us know how you feel about the series by dropping a comment down below!

And if you're hoping to start the binging process, you can watch The Rookie online right here at TV Fanatic!

The Rookie airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.