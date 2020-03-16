Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba took to social media on Monday to reveal that he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," the Luther actor tweeted.

"I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

Elba added in an accompanying video: "I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive."

"I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today."

The actor also urged everyone to "really think about social distancing, washing your hands."

He continued, "Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, OK? So now's the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, OK?"

"Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you've been exposed, then do something about it, alright?" he also said. "It's really important."

Elba joins a growing list of people in the entertainment industry who have announced they have contracted the virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the illness, as well as actress Olga Kurylenko.

According to most recent reports, almost 170,000 people across the world have contracted the virus, and more than 6,500 people have died as a result.

Infections in the U.S. alone have passed 3,700.

With various nations closing borders to stop the spread of the infection, many industries have come to a halt.

TV shows, including Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, One Chicago, and Empire have opted to pause production.

In particular, Superstore and NCIS have already announced they will not return to work on more episodes this season.

A crew member on The CW's Riverdale came into contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus. The show was one of the first to halt production.

Talk show have also ceased production, including The Wendy Williams Show, Tamron Hall, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, and many more.

Additionally, The Amazing Race was halted after a handful of episodes for the next season had been filmed, while Survivor has delayed production on its next two seasons.

Have a look at Elba's full announcement below.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.