Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Katy make another mistake?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 6, the fashionista wanted to learn more about her mother's role at the department store. 

However, it put her on the outs with some of her customers. 

Meanwhile, KO tried to move on from Katy, and wondered whether he should leave New York City behind. 

Elsewhere, Pepper was confronted about what she should do to get the funds to save her career. 

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Pepper: You are young and single. It's time to have a little fun.
Katy: You're right. I'm gonna do a rebound.

The infamous Alexander Cabot. There's nothing more important to me than my daughter, and there are things that you can do for my career that I cannot. But if you screw her over in any way, I will personally call Marc Berger down at the SEC, and have him investigate every financial dealing you've ever brokered. No empire has been built without at least one rusty nail, Mr. Cabot. Just ask Hiram Lodge.

Sierra

