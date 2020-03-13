Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Katy make another mistake?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 6, the fashionista wanted to learn more about her mother's role at the department store.

However, it put her on the outs with some of her customers.

Meanwhile, KO tried to move on from Katy, and wondered whether he should leave New York City behind.

Elsewhere, Pepper was confronted about what she should do to get the funds to save her career.

Use the video above to watch Katy Keene online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.