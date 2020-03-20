Legacies Season 2 Episode 15 Review: Life Was So Much Easier When I Only Cared About Myself

Never rule out a last minute win for the good guys.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 15 brought Dark Josie back to the school for her 17th birthday, but instead of playing nice, she accelerated the Merge.

The Merge is something I never expected to happen so soon, but I can't shake the feeling that it's not as over as the episode implied.

If Lizzie genuinely won, she wouldn't have died in the process. Tying her life to Landon's was very reminiscent of The Vampire Diaries Season 2 Episode 7 when Katherine's life was linked to Elena's to prevent the doppelganger from being killed.

Those were the days.

There was a part of Lizzie that felt weak because of the dark power quite literally seeping from Josie, but it's difficult to tell where we stand with the Merge.

In theory, rendering it useless would make it more difficult to cover up the fact that Candace King is not on the series as Caroline Forbes.

The battle was exciting, but it would feel too much like a big overarching plot has been thrown away to believe it. The more likely scenario is that there will be repercussions that will mean it will happen in a couple of years.

Hope always has an awesome plan… and somehow also has time for relationship stuff, too.

That being said, it did push Lizzie to realize that there was more to life than being frightened. Running away with M.G. wouldn't have lasted long-term, primarily because Josie and the Necromancer would not be too far behind.

Josie's magic would have been able to locate them with ease and bring them back to the fight. The best part of the fight between Hope and Josie was when Lizzie returned and saved Hope from activating her vampire side.

While it would be fun for this to happen now, it would seem too much like the series was putting all of its cards on the table too quickly. Hope cares about the Saltzman twins, as evidenced by her decision to save them on Legacies Season 2 Episode 12.

Even though the three of them were not always friends, there was always a connection, but the animosity all came down to miscommunication and lies.

Just to be clear, that was for you, not me. Just in case I lose. Lizzie

When all of this is said and done, look for them to have a stronger bond than ever before. Hope is like the adopted sister they never knew they needed, and I am so here for them making things right with each other.

Hope has put her life on the line on multiple occasions. If you watch The Originals online, you know she's powerful, but Legacies has continued to mess with her powers.

Heck, we don't even know her real age because the show wants us to believe she's around the age of the twins.

Logistically, that would make zero sense, but the lines are blurred when time jumps and magic are a part of the narrative.

Dark Josie thinking she won was the only way to save people in the short term, but there's going to be some crazy moments when the villain learns that Hope is in her head, trying to find the lighter iteration of the character to bring to the surface.

Did you really think you'd be the one to bring out my good side? I don't even think she really likes you Josie

Bringing Malivore back into the mix would give us some more mythology on that front, and we got quite the jumpstart with the Necromancer allowing Rafael to fulfill his part of the prophecy.

Rafael has been on borrowed time ever since he left town. The character disappears for months at a time and seems like an afterthought to the writers, so having him be dead is not all that surprising.

Then again, they do use that term loosely on The Vampire Diaries Universe. The prophecy calls for the hero who rises to be felled by the golden arrow, and that is seemingly what happened to Landon.

It's possible the prophecy means something else entirely, and we're just being baited because it's hard to imagine Legacies offing Hope's lover without her on the screen at the same time it happens.

I don't need a crystal ball to tell you that she's going to tear you apart Alyssa

Teen dramas are all about the drama, and there would be nothing more dramatic than Hope witnessing the demise of her boyfriend. That girl has lost a lot, and I refuse to believe this is how she loses Landon.

The Necromancer could be using Landon as one of his puppets, but I don't even know how that would work when you consider the golden arrow of it all.

I appreciated the way Kaleb, Hope, and Alaric had conflicting views on how to deal with Josie. Kaleb was instrumental in many of the big decisions during Legacies Season 1 and was not opposed to bickering with Alaric over it.

This trio wants to keep the school safe, and it seems like Hope and Kaleb could take on a leadership role when they graduate -- assuming you graduate from magic school.

Which brings me to the Alyssa of it all. She was a bit one-dimensional, but there was hope towards the end of her arc. Given that dead doesn't mean dead on this series, it's hard to believe she's really gone.

With the rising threat of the Necromancer, she could still pop up, but Olivia Liang has scored the lead role on The CW's Kung Fu reboot pilot, so the actress may very well stick around at the network.

Another thing we need to talk about: Legacies Season 2 Episode 16 is looking like it could be the season finale. With the Coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, that's as far as the series filmed before it was shut down.

Julie Plec did tweet saying that it worked as an accidental finale, so it might not be as bad as it will be for some other shows.

What are your thoughts on the Rafael theory being true? Do you think Lizzie really won the merge? What will become of Landon? Will you miss Alyssa?

Chat with me in the comments!

