Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis Closes Deal to Return!

One more hurdle preventing Lucifer Season 6 from happening has just been cleared.

TV Line is reporting that Tom Ellis, the show's leading man has closed a deal for the devil to rise again at Netflix.

The outlet is reporting that a sixth season has yet to be confirmed.

Given that co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson recently closed deals of their own to remain showrunners, this is another step in the right direction.

Additionally, many of the other stars of the series already had existing deals that will allow them to return should Netflix pull the trigger on a sixth season.

Netflix saved Lucifer when FOX canceled it after three seasons. Fans successfully launched a campaign to get another network to take notice after the original cancellation.

Netflix ordered a fourth season, which debuted last year on the streamer. Not long after, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fifth -- and final -- season.

The episode order was capped at 10, but Netflix later increased it to 16 episodes, with the common consensus that it would air in two parts.

When Netflix confirmed the show would be ending, fans tried to save it all over again, with one of them taking to Change.org to craft a petition.

"It had been announced that season 5 of Lucifer will be it's last and final," said the change.org petition's creator, who is going by the name Lee Morningstar.

"This show has many more seasons left in it. I can't understand why they would choose not to continue with the fan reaction of the cancellation after season 3 and season 4 great reviews."

The petition's creator continues, "So please fellow lucifans join me and unite once more to show Netflix what the fans want and how many of us there are."

Modrovich responded to the petition when a fan asked her about it.

"Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue," she said.

"Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together."

"And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so... 🥰❤️😈."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.