Maggie Griffin, Kathy Griffin's Mother and D-List Co-Star, Dead at 99

Maggie Griffin, the mother of Kathy Griffin and star of My Life on the D-List, has died.

She was 99.

Kathy Griffin shared the news on social media on Tuesday night.

“My Mom, the one and only Maggie Griffin, passed away today,” she wrote.

“I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking."

"I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable."

“I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this,” Kathy continued. “I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

Kathy revealed in early 2019 that her mother was battling dementia.

“This is never easy for any child,” she said at the time. “I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything.”

Maggie appeared on all six seasons of Bravo's Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. She also appeared on Kathy's MTV reality series Kathy's So-Called Reality, as well as Kathy's Bravo talk show.

Her final appearance on the screen was in the 2019 documentary Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.

Fans were quick to pay tribute to Maggie on social media.

"May God bless her. She is not gone permanently, only in form. Praying for you and your family for the strength necessary to continue to honor your mother’s legacy," said one.

Added another:

"Ohhhh my heart hurts for you! But what an Appropriate day to pass away. It’s horrible to hear this news but she will be seeing your dad and your sister and her mind will be clear. Hang in there Kath."

"I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was so funny and such a spitfire. Just like you, you guys had an amazing relationship and it was wonderful to get to see you two interact together," said a third fan.

"She is with your dad and I’m sure she is so happy to see him 💚 you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Maggie Griffin during this difficult time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.