Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Unveils Cast

Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club has finally unveiled its cast.

The new series based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.

Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged.

The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.

Walden Media’s Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov are also on board to executive produce.

Published by Scholastic, The Baby-Sitters Club is a classic story of female friendship, entrepreneurialism, and empowerment.

Originally launched as a four-book series in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180 million copies in print to date.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers – now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers – who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends," Martin said in a statement when the series was ordered.

"So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."

“The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs,” added Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids & Family at Netflix.

“Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”

What are your thoughts on this new series?

Will you watch?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.