Outlander Author Criticizes Love Scene in Latest Episode: 'Bad Dialogue, Bad Direction'

Outlander is one of the most popular series on the air, and Outlander Season 5 Episode 6 featured the passionate sex scene between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Catriona Balfe) in the stable from Diana Gabaldon's novel The Fiery Cross.

Gabaldon, however, was not impressed with the translation from the book to the screen and took to social media to speak about her thoughts on the matter.

It all started when the author tweeted to let viewers know the episode was available online ahead of broadcast, as is typical with Starz shows.

One viewer chimed in that the chemistry between Balfe and Heughan seemed off during the sex scene, prompting Gabaldon to open up about it.

"Bad dialogue, bad direction, bad lighting, awkward set,” she said, while making sure to defend Heughan and Balfe.

“Actors did their level best with what they were given to work with.”

Gabaldon also admitted that she was not against the entire hour, drawing attention to the sex scene, once again.

“Would y’all pay attention?,” she wrote.

“I was referring explicitly to one 45-second scene, NOT the episode.”

Gabaldon also chatted with Parade.com and went further into detail about her thoughts on it, saying:

“Those are the scenes that book readers particularly value, and spend months hoping will be included in the show. The book fans will be happy that it is included.”

Gabaldon is a consultant on the premium cable drama, and penned Outlander Season 5 Episode 11, which is set to air later this year.

Outlander has one of most passionate fanbases around, so given the popularity of the novels, it's only natural that some people would not be impressed with the translation to the screen.

Overall, fans and critics have praised the series since it debuted, and Starz appears to want it to continue for the years to come.

