Roscoe Born's Family Reveals Cause of Death

The soap opera world was rocked last week when news broke that Roscoe Born, a soap opera vet who has appeared in countless daytime-TV shows, had died.

He was 69.

The family of the actor has now spoken out about the tragic death and revealed that the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of our father and brother Roscoe Born," the statement reads.

"The gleaming charisma and creativity that shone through his onscreen performances, fueled his robust songwriting repertoire, and charmed all those around him were matched by a darkness in his life."

It continues, "Roscoe has long struggled with bipolar disorder, a shadow that he succumbed to when he took his own life on Tuesday March 3, 2020."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of kind words and memories. We only wish that Roscoe could have seen how much people still carry his daytime villains in their hearts."

"May his death remind us of the importance of opening up conversations around mental illness. May those who need help seek it. May those who seek help receive it. And may it serve them."

Born was in the spotlight for decades and racked up a string of memorable roles on daytime-TV, including Joe Novak on Ryan's Hope, Jim Thomasen on All My Children, Nick Rivers on The City, Warden on Passions, Tom Fisher on The Young and the Restless, Mitch Laurence on One Life to Live, and Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage on Santa Barbara.

Born scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role on Santa Barbara.

Born's career started with guest roles on series such as Joe Forrester, The Rockford Files, and The Incredible Hulk.

His breakout role was in the 1984 TV series Paper Dolls, which aired on ABC.

When news of Born's passing broke, people who worked with him led the tributes.

"I can’t put into words how incredibly heart broken I am to hear of Roscoe Born’s passing," said Born's One Life to Live co-star Melissa Archer.

"He was an incredible partner to work with and a master in his craft. I can say without a doubt that some of my favorite work on Oltl was with Roscoe. He will be greatly missed. "

Added Bree Williamson, "I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Roscoe Born. He was a wonderful actor am amazing TV dad. He will be missed. #RoscoeBorn."

"I thought Roscoe was such a fine actor. Was so happy when we got share a storyline. Rest In Peace," said Kassie DePaiva.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Roscoe Born during this difficult time.

