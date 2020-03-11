Station 19 Snags Season 4 Renewal at ABC

The fire will not be burning out on ABC's Station 19.

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff has been renewed for a fourth season.

"Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her — along with the talented cast and crew — for all they’ve done to make Station 19 thrive this season,” said ABC entertainment president Karey Burke.

“This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

The news is a no-brainer, especially when you consider that the series is airing its most-watched and highest-rated season to date.

ABC notoriously stopped taking live + same day ratings into consideration and notes that Station 19 Season 3 is building to 13.5 million total viewers and a 3.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo with 35 days delayed viewing factored in.

ABC moved the series to the 8 pm slot this season, taking over the slot Grey's Anatomy has flourished in for years.

Grey's has moved to the 9 pm slot and has been improving the hour. Vernoff is the showrunner of both Station 19 and Grey's and has been creating more crossovers this season.

Many storylines that begin on the firefighter spinoff continue into the mothership series. The decision to blend the wolds of the shows more has not gone down all that well with fans.

Four more crossovers are planned for this season, meaning that the shows will be intertwined for the time being.

ABC is making decisions based on ratings and if these crossovers help prop the show up, it will use them for as long as they work.

Grey's Anatomy is already renewed for Season 17, but Vernoff's grip on ABC may continue if the network picks up her Erin Brockovich-inspired pilot Rebel.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval star in Station 19.

