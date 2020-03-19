Stumptown Season 1 Episode 17 Review: The Dex Files

Be careful what you wish for. Sometimes your search for answers can expose truths you could never have prepared for.

On Stumptown Season 1 Episode 17 Dex was on the hunt for answers regarding Benny, Hoffman and Lee went undercover for a sting operation with unexpected and devastating consequences, and Grey was attempting to mend bridges with his father.

How did our favorite Stumptown residents make out? Join as we discuss.

Usually, when people talk about someone having daddy issues, 99.9% of the time, they are referring to a woman. Grey is that 0.1%.

Grey's trust was betrayed by his father when he abandoned him. That kind of thing stays with you. No matter how hard you try to fight it, it stays there in the back of your mind.

Grey is so quick to put his trust in all the wrong people while holding the people closest to him at arm's length. It's as if he is always worried they are going to hurt him as his father did.

Taking steps to mend his relationship with his father is a huge one, but is it one that his father deserves? If him blowing off Grey when he is supposed to meet up with him is any indication -- absolutely not.

It's not about his father, though. His father may not deserve his forgiveness, but Grey deserves to be able to begin to let go of that pain that his father inflicted upon him.

It is the least his dad could give him.

Ansel has stellar relationships with everyone, but he went above and beyond on "The Dex Files." He was right there the moment Grey needed him without Grey needing to say a word.

That is the true definition of an incredible human being.

Grey made sure to pay forward the kindness and support that Ansel showed him.

Tookie is one of the most gentle, positive souls on television. Watching his wife's secret destroy him was devastating.

It is one thing to find out that your significant other is cheating on you. It is a whole different story to have to pick up your significant other from the police station after they get caught up in a police sting operation while they are out swinging.

Tookie's wife's response to being confronted with her dirty little secret was predictable. Of course, she is going to deflect the blame as if she was the victim because Tookie was too busy for her.

If you're unhappy, say something, or leave, don't just start hopping into bed with multiple other men, and women behind your husband's back.

Sure, maybe Tookie wasn't attentive enough. We don't get to see things from her angle, so we will never really know. However, regardless of Tookie's shortcomings, he deserved better than the hand that was dealt to him.

Tookie's anger towards Hoffman is understandable but completely misdirected. Hoffman was in an incredibly difficult situation. He couldn't just tell Tookie and risk his and Lee's investigation.

Too much time and resources were put into it to let it all go down in flames to protect Tookie's feelings.

However, Hoffman should have been the one to break the news to Tookie once it was safe to do so. Calling Dex and allowing her to take advantage of Tookie's situation was a low blow.

I am sure Tookie would have been more than willing to help once he settled down from the shock of it all. He loves Dex and would do anything for her. He deserved to get to make that choice, though, and Hoffman took that from him.

Thank god for Grey and his ability to talk Tookie off the ledge. We have become so accustomed to having Tookie around. It would have been awful to watch him drive off into the night.

At least, if nothing else, the sting operation was able to allow a pairing I have been waiting for to take the plunge.

Hoffman and Lee have off the charts chemistry, but with Hoffman so wrapped up with Dex, he was too blind to see what was right in front of him all along.

It is funny. When the second half of Stumptown Season 1 began, they teased that the love triangle drama would be back in full force.

Since then, though, we have seen the complete opposite of that. I am not complaining.

Too often shows become bogged down by love triangles, and they end up becoming so reliant on them that no other storytelling matters.

By taking Hoffman out of the equation and letting him fall into Lee's arms, it seems that perhaps the love triangle is officially dead and gone.

Just in the nick of time too because Dex has no more room for any other male drama in her life.

Between her "will they, won't they" relationship with Grey, her damaged friendship with Jeremy after using him, and her former buddy, TJ, that she found dead, she has her hands full.

Who would have guessed what a tangled web would be weaved when we first learned about Benny's death when Stumptown began?

It seemed so cut and dry back then. Benny followed Dex to war. Benny died in the line of duty. Nothing is that simple on Stumptown, though, right?

It has to be at least a slight blow to Dex to figure out that Benny wasn't trying to propose to her the night he died. She has held on to that fact or at least what she thought was a fact for years.

Dex learned that not only was he not planning on proposing -- well, not then at least -- but she also inadvertently disregarded Benny's cry for help. Hopefully, Dex doesn't end up blaming herself for his death even more than she already has.

It seems pretty cut and dry that his unit was robbing various places for their artifacts to sell them for huge profits. Is there more to the story, though?

If it was as simple as just that, I highly doubt that the army would have classified the case file. It feels like there is a piece of the puzzle that Dex just isn't seeing yet.

Maybe her captor will provide her some insight on that.

Heading into the finale, with Dex in peril, not knowing if we are getting a second season, is a bit disconcerting. Given that they haven't canceled the show, though, it seems like a pretty firm guarantee that Dex will make it out of this alive.

Other thoughts:

I always love the music on the show, but the music department was trying very hard to outdo themselves tonight, and they succeeded. Every single song hit all of the right notes. Music departments of other shows, please take note.

The young Dex and Benny scenes were everything I could have ever wanted and more. From their first meeting to his epic "dad" moment at the soccer game, to his first declaration of I love you, I fell in love with not only them as a couple but with Benny. No wonder Dex was so fond of him.

Is it bad that I'm rooting for Cosgrove and her husband to break up now so that Team Cookie can become a real thing?

