Stumptown Season 1 Episode 18 Review: All Hands on Dex

On Stumptown Season 1 Episode 18 Dex finally learns the truth about Benny’s death, Grey gets to spend quality time with his father, Hoffman is forced to make a tough decision, and Dex and Ansel get a blast from the past.

Read our review as we discuss the explosive end to this stellar first season.

Grey has waited YEARS for his father to be, well, a father. Better late than never, I guess.

Grey was pretty quick to forgive all of his father’s past indiscretions. All it seemed to take was his father showing up on his doorstep, and Grey was kicking the door wide open for him.

Most people wouldn’t be the bigger person given the situation. Most people aren’t Grey, though.

You have to wonder what their relationship was like when Grey was younger. The fact that Michael used to tell Grey about a guy he knows that can give you a new identity feels a bit bizarre for typical dinner conversation.

It definitely helps to explain how Grey found himself pursuing a life of crime as an adult, though.

Children look to their parents to guide them and help them become the people they are meant to be. Grey didn’t know any different. A criminal raised him, so he became one himself.

I’ll admit, Michael had me fooled too. It seemed like Michael has a good life going for himself. He really is willing to risk that all for a heist?

I breathed a sigh of relief when the man at Grey’s bed told him he was there regarding Michael. I had a mini heart attack thinking that they were working for Kane and were there to get revenge.

Grey is probably going to regret bringing Michael back into his life when all of this is said and done. As his son and as someone with his own criminal past, Michael should have respected Grey enough to tell him the danger he was putting him in.

Especially when Grey is more than willing to put himself in danger for those he cares about. After all, he did just take a bullet for Dex.

Grey isn’t the only one who took a big risk to help the women that none of the men in Stumptown can seem to resist.

Hoffman has always stuck his neck out for Dex, so it was no surprise that he was willing to do it once again when she was up against the wall facing murder charges.

Even as he screamed at her for putting him and his career at risk, yet again, he can’t help but give in and help her.

What Hoffman couldn’t seem to realize is that by not going through the appropriate channels, he isn’t doing anything to help Dex. He was actually doing more harm than good.

The more that Hoffman pushes in defense of Dex, the more Cosgrove wants to bring her down. It isn’t even necessarily that Cosgrove dislikes Dex, it is that she cares about Hoffman and doesn’t want him to derail his entire career for her.

I guess it is a little too late for that, though.

Hoffman giving up his badge was not a twist any of us could have seen coming. However, looking back at Stumptown Season 1 as a whole, it makes all the sense in the world.

Starting with when he considered crossing the line to get revenge on Kane, and through every single time he has allowed the lines to blur while helping Dex, it is clear that Hoffman doesn’t like operating within the confines of the law.

Hoffman wants to make a difference, but sometimes that is nearly impossible when you have to obey the law to a t.

Who knows, maybe Hoffman will go the route of becoming a PI and joining forces with Dex. It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Will he be able to hang with the master, though? I mean, Dex did just manage to crack a sealed military case.

That’s right -- the mystery of Benjamin Blackbird’s death has been solved.

While I’m thrilled that Dex finally has the answer that she has been desperately searching for, I can’t help but feel like the actual resolution to the mystery was a little bit lackluster.

If they built to this moment the entire season and we had met the players earlier on, the reveal may have hit better.

I almost found myself not caring very much about who killed Benny, because we didn’t know the people involved.

Even if the answer to the question wasn’t the most interesting, it was an impeccable journey to get there. Stumptown knows how to deliver on the action while also bringing an emotional punch.

Dex standing in the woods conflicted on whether or not to shoot Robert while having flashbacks to key memories of Benny was such a raw, beautiful moment. Cobie proved yet again what a rock star she is.

If we don’t manage to get another season of Stumptown, I at least hope it opened enough people’s eyes to what an incredible actress Cobie Smulders is because that woman deserves ALL of the roles!

Benny’s death was not the only Blackbird mystery resolved on the Stumptown Season 1 finale. We finally found out why Sue Lynn held so much hatred towards Dex over Benny’s death.

Sue Lynn’s desire to hide the letters from Dex seemed bizarre.

However, when she opened up about the shame the letters caused her because she and Benny were not in a good place when he died, and never got a chance to makeup, it all made sense.

Sue Lynn hasn’t been mad at Dex -- she has been mad at herself. Projecting that anger onto Dex has just been easier than facing her own pain and guilt.

Now that the truth is out about Benny, maybe both Dex and Sue Lynn can find a little peace. With these stubborn women, though, I doubt it.

Dex might have managed to stumble on the perfect distraction, though. In an unexpected cliff hanger, Dex and Ansel's absentee mother shows up on their door step.

I really hope Ansel’s date doesn’t show up because that is about to be one awkward family reunion.

What do you think Stumptown Fanatics?

Was the finale all you hoped it would be?

Do you think Hoffman is done with being a cop?

Did you like how the mystery of Benny’s death played out?

Do you think Stumptown deserves a second season?

