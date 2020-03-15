Supergirl Season 5 Episode 15 Review: Reality Bytes

Nicole Maines finally stepped into the spotlight on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 15 and delivered a performance that proves Nia deserves to be seen and heard more often.

We got reminded of how much Nia has gone through since she became Dreamer -- her mother died, Brainy broke up with her, and now she was being attacked for being who she is.

It was an intense and emotional hour that showcased what Supergirl can do when it is at its best.

Nia's roommate, Yvette, was attacked by a bigoted man who decided to take action against Dreamer since she was a transgender superhero.

Even though she is one of the strongest superheroes the show has ever seen, with one of the biggest hearts, this man did not want her to save him or anyone.

Yvette: We met on Upswipz.

Nia: Yvette, loves sunsets, yachting, and hanging out with my BFF Dreamer. How often do you hangout with your BFF Dreamer?

Unfortunately, this fictional story mirrors the real world in a lot of ways. It shows us that many people are full of hate and willing to spread that hate to get what they want.

But by sharing these stories, more people can be exposed to the harsh realities of being a trans person, let alone a trans person of color, in the world.

The media is a clear representation of our world, and the more stories that get to be told like this one, the more we can all learn to understand and love one another. And that is why Supergirl is so important when they produce episodes like this one.

Instead of focusing on tearing women apart, we need to see them work together and try to understand and sympathize with one another.

At first, Kara did not fully understand the extent of what Nia faces daily. And unfortunately, that caused a bit of tension and miscommunication between them.

But once Kara did her research and started listening to Nia, she was able to analyze the situation carefully and be a shoulder for Nia to lean on.

Kara: Nia? Hey, hey it's okay.

Nia: Kara, I almost murdered someone tonight. It hurts so much.

Kara: I know.

Nia: I don't want to be a killer, but Kara I'm not okay. I am so overwhelmed, and this guy just triggered everything. I had a dream flash right before Yvette was attacked and I didn't interpret it. I couldn't save Yvette just like I couldn't save my mom. I couldn't stop that guy, and my powers are mixed up and unpredictable. And the one person who has supported me from day one, who was always by my side, who saw me for who I am, who looked at me like I was beautiful, just broke my heart. And I don't even know why.

Kara: I wish I had answers for you. I'm so sorry.

Nia: When that bastard attacked my community, the one thing it felt like I had left, I snapped. At least this was something I could control, I could find this guy and stop him, permanently. I could do something to protect someone.

They really do make great friends, and the love between them is undeniable. If only their friendship and partnership as superheroes were explored more often instead of Kara and Lena's relationship.

In any case, Kara and Nia's disagreement was perfectly handled, and they were able to come out on the other side stronger than ever. The writers should take note when handling Kara and Lena's fight that has gone on for far too long.

Nia is a strong character who holds so much potential. She has many layers and different sides to her that we are dying to see.

And her powers are pretty badass and need to be given the praise they deserve.

Nia was introduced as a main character on Supergirl Season 4 and we saw her come into her own as a superhero, but she hasn't been the focus of too many storylines on Supergirl Season 5.

All she has had is the sparse development of her relationship with Brainy and the quick fall of it. But she, as an independent character, needs to be explored, as well.

With this episode, things seem to be looking up for Nia. Yes, she has lost a lot recently, but at least Supergirl is acknowledging it and giving her the space she needs to heal and come out on the other side stronger than ever.

While Nia was dealing with Yvette's attacker and her personal problems, Alex, J'onn, and Kelly were faced with the dark side of virtual reality technology.

We all knew this was coming; it just took forever to get here.

One of the main themes of this season was supposed to be the downfalls of advanced technology and how that was going to affect Supergirl and the Super Friends. It is a feature on the main title, after all.

Unfortunately, that has taken a back seat to other pressing storylines like the feud between Kara and Lena, the reintroduction of Lex Luthor, the mysteriousness of Leviathan, Crisis, and so on.

Thankfully, it looks like Obsidian Tech, apart from Andrea, is getting woven into the storyline of Leviathan, connecting pretty much everything. If only there weren't so many parts of the season plan, making them hard to track.

Alex and J'onn were tasked with finding a missing alien -- hello, Corbin Bleu -- in the virtual world of Obsidian Platinum.

What is so bad about virtual reality, in this case, is that it is a whole other world to deal with. Supergirl has enough problems to face in the physical world, but when you add in VR as well, things get overcomplicated and messy.

Alex: This thing is supposed to know what I'm thinking, but it's being very stubborn.

Alex was able to find the missing alien and save his life, though. His attacker, Richard Bates, was not so lucky.

For some reason, probably due to overusing and taking advantage of the virtual world, Richard was left in a comatose state. And that is where Leviathan comes in.

What is Leviathan doing with all those bodies? What is their goal? There are so many questions and so few answers with Leviathan that I wish they were saved for another season to make things a bit simpler.

And to add even another problem to the list, Kara and Alex's father, Jeremiah, has been found, but not alive.

Jeremiah's whereabouts have been unknown since his miraculous return and subsequent betrayal on Supergirl Season 2. To be honest, I had almost forgotten about him until they revealed he was dead.

Maybe Lillian Luthor had something to do with it, and this will be the catalyst that drives Lena's forgiveness of Kara's betrayal. Or maybe his death has nothing to do with anything and is just a random curveball to throw off Kara and Alex.

The two sisters are sure to be devastated by this new information, and it will be heartbreaking to see them deal with the death of a parent.

What did you think Supergirl Fanatics?

Why is Jeremiah just now being found? Do you want to see more storylines featuring Nia?

And how glad were you that Kara and William's first date was paid very little attention to?

What did you think Supergirl Fanatics?

Supergirl airs on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.