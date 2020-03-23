Supernatural's Final Episodes Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

at .

Supernatural's end date has been delayed. 

The CW drama is currently airing its 15th and final on The CW, but after Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 -- airing tonight -- the series will be going on hiatus. 

"Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile," said Andrew Dabb, a writer on the series via Twitter.

Sam with a Plan - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 2

"Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side."

He followed this tweet up by clarifying that 18 episodes of Supernatural Season 15 were already shot, but the visual effects and sound department had been shut down. 

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," he continued.

"So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way-- to help us all get through this."

Cas is a Dope - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 2

As for whether The CW and Warner Bros. would want to film the final two episodes of the series, he said the following:

And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when.")

The final season debuted in October, before taking a five-week break in December. It returned to the air in January for three episodes before going on hiatus for a further six weeks. 

It returned March 16, and now it's uncertain when the remaining seven episodes could air. 

On the Phone - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 3

The reason for the shutdown is the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought TV production around the world to a halt. 

Many TV shows, including NCIS, Superstore, and The Resident, are cutting their seasons short as a result, but for Supernatural, there is no next season, so getting a conclusion is a must. 

It's possible that CW could package these final episodes together for a fall run -- assuming the show is allowed to return to production in time. 

There are a lot of balls up in the air. The CW has already pulled new episodes of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow from the schedule to help spread the episodes out some more. 

Sam is Devastated - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Legacies Season 2 could end as soon as this Thursday -- with four episodes unproduced. 

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below. 

Remember you can watch Supernatural online right here via TV Fanatic. 

