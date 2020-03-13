The Bachelor Couple Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Split, Days After Live Finale

It's the end of the line for The Bachelor couple Peter Weber and Madison Prewett just days after the conclusion of The Bachelor Season 24.

Weber and Prewett took to Instagram Thursday night to confirm they would not be moving forward together, and have gone their separate ways.

The two-part season finale was a wild affair that delivered bumper ratings for the franchise, with Peter choosing another contestant -- Hannah Ann Sluss -- before switching gears and turning his attention back to Madison.

This came after Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann. Yes, it's got to be the most confusing ending to any season of the show.

If you watch The Bachelor online, you know Madison was unimpressed with Peter's actions in the show's "fantasy suite" and opted to quit the series.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season,” Weber said on Instagram, confirming the news.

“Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me.”

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love," the pilot wrote.

"You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves wholeheartedly."

"That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further," Peter continued in his message.

"Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us."

"The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Prewett, meanwhile, was thankful for the series and for Peter in her own Instagram announcement.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of," she wrote.

"I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in." "I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things," Madison wrote.

"I will always love and respect him."

"I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did," Madison said.

It was a season filled with turbulence, but by the end, viewers were tired with all the back and forth, but don't expect this to be the last of Peter and Madison.

The franchise likes to use some of the most popular stars over and over again, and given that there are multiple spinoffs out there, they will be back.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.