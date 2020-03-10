The Good Doctor Season Finale Trailer: Who Won't Make It Out Alive?

The Good Doctor will never be the same again following its upcoming two-part season finale, according to the latest trailer from ABC.

The clip finds Shaun and his fellow staff members facing something they never thought they'd have to face:

A natural disaster. Instead of going for a quiet conclusion to The Good Doctor Season 3, the series will be changed forever thanks to a massive earthquake.

The trailer confirms that someone will not make it out of the carnage alive. While that could mean any character could be killed off, allow us to present the official logline from ABC.

In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends.

Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake.

It certainly sounds like all of the characters are fair game, but we can rule out Shaun dying in the disaster because the entire series is based around Freddie Highmore's alter ego.

While there are certain characters fans wouldn't mind being killed off, it's hard to assess which direction the show will travel.

It toyed with the idea of killing off Lim during The Good Doctor Season 2 when a viral infection almost killed her. Aaron has also had his fair share of brushes with death thanks to his cancer.

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you know that Claire recently revealed she had rheumatoid arthiritis, and was weighing up whether to risk crippling herself to continue her career.

Either way, we're going to have to tune in when The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 19 airs on ABC on Monday, March 23.

Oh yes, we're taking another week off, but this also means the third season will be the show's biggest to date, clocking in at 20 episodes.

Oh, and the series has already been renewed for a fourth season, so the future is looking bright for The Good Doctor.

Have a look at the full clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.