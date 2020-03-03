The Magicians: Canceled After Five Seasons at Syfy

The Magicians will not continue for a sixth season at Syfy.

The cabler has confirmed the current fifth season will be the show's last, revealing that the series finale will air April 1.

“The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons,” the network said in a statement.

“As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation."

"But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

The Magicians stars Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Arjun Gupta as William “Penny” Adiyodi, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson, Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz, Brittany Curran as Fen, and Trevor Einhorn as Josh Hoberman.

The Magicians Season 5 is currently averaging 341,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo, coming down around 40 percent season-to-season.

The show has consistently been a strong performer with DVR and online viewing factored in, but the cancellation is worrying.

With the cancellation, Wynonna Earp is the network's only ongoing series. Van Helsing was recently announced to conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

The network also recently canceled Krypton, Happy!, and Deadly Class, so it seems like Syfy is cleaning house of all its scripted series.

Wynonna came close to cancellation over a lack of funding, but the series is now in production on its fourth season. The future beyond that is murky.

While it may seem like Syfy is exiting scripted, the company has Vagrant Qyeen, Chucky, and Resident Alien on deck for this year.

