The Resident Donates Supplies to Local Hospital Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Resident is one of the best medical dramas in TV history.

With its realistic look at the issues that plague the medical world and solid acting, it has been a TV Fanatic favorite since it debuted.

Now, the staff at Chastain Park Memorial has handed some much-needed relief to a local hospital.

Just days after the Fox drama halted production on its third season comes the news that it has donated boxes of asks, gloves, and gowns to Grady Memorial Hospital, which is located in Atlanta.

Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady, wrote a full statement on Instagram on the matter.

"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."

To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19.

Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive.

And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.

Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today.

PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out.

Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude

Hospitals around the country have been preparing for the Coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 225,000 people.

The current death toll is put at over 9,000 worldwide, while the people who have recovered stands at around 85,000.

What are your thoughts on this?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.