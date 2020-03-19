The Resident Season 3 Episode Order Cut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

FOX's The Resident is the latest TV show to trim its episode order in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Resident Season 3 will now span 20 episodes, and will not return to production this season.

FOX confirmed the news in a press release which also states the medical drama's third season will come to a close Tuesday, April 7.

Here is the release:

KIT CONFRONTS CAIN ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "THE RESIDENT" TUESDAY, APRIL 7, ON FOX

Just when Derek's condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain's cover-up.

When Cain's former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life.

Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer in the all-new "Burn It All Down" season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-320) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Cast: Matt Czuchry as "Conrad Hawkins," Bruce Greenwood as "Dr. Randolph Bell," Manish Datal as "Devon Pravesh," Emily VanCamp as Nicolette Nevin," Shaunette Renée Wilson as "Mina Okafor," Malcolm-Jamal Warner as "Dr. AJ Austin," Jane Leeves as "Dr. Kit Voss" and Morris Chestnut as "Dr. Barrett Cain."

Guest Cast: Tasso Feldman as Dr. Irving Feldman; Michael Hogan as Dr. Albert Nolan; Vince Foster as Dr. Paul Chu; Kearran Giovanni as Andrea Braydon; Glenn Morshower as Marshall Winthrop; Andy Ridings as Derek Ingrams; Chelsea Gilligan as Molly Ingrams; Scarlett Blum as Josie Ingrams; Neagheen Homaifar as Dr. Zeba Latif; Philip Anthony-Rodriguez as Miguel Espinoza; Nick Arapoglou as Jason Brooks; Aisha Kabia as Justine Hunt; Dianeliz Rodriguez as Mercedes Montanaro and Vince Pisani as Dr. Aaron Persopoulos.

When The Resident halted production last week, there was no indication whether the series would return to production on the remaining episodes this season.

Making things difficult is that resuming production on paused shows will come at a huge expense to the studios, and with the series a lock for a fourth season renewal, the lost episodes could be tacked on to next season's order.

The news is not as good for soon-to-conclude Fox drama Empire. The series is currently airing the second part of of its final season, but the show paused with two episodes unproduced.

As the days go on, it is less likely these episodes will be produced in the near future, meaning that a two-hour event wrap up is likely.

What are your thoughts on all this news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.