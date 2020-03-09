TV Ratings: The Rookie Eyes Second-Largest Audience Ever

The Rookie is blossoming into a hit for ABC.

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13 had 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

In total viewers, these numbers are the best since the series premiere.

The demo tally matches this season's highest.

The Rookie had some questionable erosion earlier in the season, but people are tuning in now.

Did you come late to the party for The Rookie?

Before that, American Idol was steady with 7.2 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

These numbers are solid for the veteran singing competition.

Over on NBC, Good Girls inched up to 1.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was flat at 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

What are your thoughts on this line-up?

Little Big Shots came down a tenth to 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

God Friended Me (6 million/0.5 rating) and NCIS: Los Angeles (6.5 million/0.6 rating) each slipped, but NCIS: New Orleans (5.7 million/0.5 rating) held steady.

Are you digging Charles Michael Davis on New Orleans?

FOX's rotation of The Simpsons (1.6 million/0.5 rating), Bob's Burgers (1.3 million/0.5 rating), and Family Guy (1.5 million/0.5 rating) were all at season lows.

New animated series Duncanville (1.1 million/0.4 rating) held steady.

Batwoman (0.8 million/0.2 rating) hit a new low in total viewers but was steady in the demo. Supergirl (0.7 million/0.2 rating) was stable.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

On TV tonight: 9-1-1: Lone Star, All American, Black Lightning, The Bachelor, Better Call Saul, Bull, The Good Doctor, Manifest, and All Rise.

What will you be watching?

