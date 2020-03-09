The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Follow-Up Day

Did anyone else's stomach drop when Colt put that gun in the stroller with the baby on The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13?

He could have put it on the floor or on the bench, but no! He had to drop it in the stroller with the screaming infant because what could go wrong there?

That's part of the beauty of The Rookie, it can go from light-hearted to heart-stopping in the matter of minutes.

Although I couldn't imagine that they'd kill a baby, that's just monstrously dark, I don't think I took a breath until the baby was away from that weapon.

I guess that just goes to prove you never know where a case might lead as Nolan's took him from a grieving crime victim to a smart stripper, a strip club customer who was a complete idiot and finally, to a man willing to point a weapon at a baby's head while he lamented his losing lottery ticket.

That's one hell of a day.

One of the standout moments was Harper telling Nolan that it wasn't their place to police a victim's grief. She was right. That man's wife was murdered in front of him. If he wanted the culprit dead, that was understandable.

But my favorite character was Chastity, the stripper because she wasn't written as a stereotype. She was smart and thoughtful. She ran iron man races and was thrilled to help the police track down a murderer.

And she had some solid advice for Nolan concerning his worries about Grace.

Nolan: When we were together before it was magical but that was a long time ago?

Chastity: Have you talked to her about your fears?

Nolan: No.

Nolan asking Grace to his house for dinner over a severed hand was just nervously awkward enough to be sweet.

These two have amazing chemistry and it's been fun watching them reconnect as friends. It was good to see Nolan being self-aware enough to admit to himself and Grace that he was fearful of screwing things up and losing her once again.

But their date barely got off the ground thanks to Pete.

Nolan: Yesterday I didn’t have a brother and today I have a brother. That is a serious shift in the Universe.

Harper: Is it? Look, real siblings are people that you share your childhood with, that guy shares some DNA. It doesn’t make him your brother.

Harper was right, of course. Pete and Nolan could have chosen to go their separate ways but despite Pete's attitude he kept coming back, even if it was to steal their Dad's car.

As horrible as it was for Nolan's father to walk out on his family when Nolan was 10-years-old, he may have dodged a bullet as it sounded as though their father wasn't the greatest influence on Pete.

I wish we could have learned how long Pete knew that John existed. Did he only find out after his father died, because Nolan didn't have a clue his father had started a new family in Arizona.

Learning of his father's death and Pete's existence may not have been a shift in the Universe but it definietly shook up Nolan's world.

Elsewhere, Bradford worried about being the next Mr. Irrelevant which was utterly ridiculous.

Even with his learning challenges, I can't imagine Tim Bradford not succeeding at something he puts his mind to, not to mention that he had Lucy's help along the way.

Now, Bradford has the option to move up the ranks but he isn't ready to pursue that opportunity just yet.

Bradford: I told Grey that I’m not interested in moving up just yet.

Lucy: Are you holding out for Malibu?

Bradford: Tim Bradford finishes what he starts. I haven't finished training you.

Is it just Lucy's training that's holding him back?

There's definitely been some chemistry going on between these two lately but I do think this is mostly professional for Tim. He would feel responsible if something happened to Lucy on the job and he had left her before her training was completed.

Tim and Lucy are each other's cheerleaders and champions. They believe in and respect one another and how could they not?

Lucy's self-composure and cleverness saved her from a serial killer, and Bradford's idea for turning Nevin's bakery into a police hangout to keep the gang away was epic.

And they are always pushing one another to be better.

Lucy: What do we do now?

Bradford: I don’t know. We made our play and we failed.

Lucy: Wow. I never thought I’d see you give up that easily.

Bradford: If you’ve got a path to victory, Boot, I’m all ears.

Lucy: I don’t but you’re the king of subversive tests and tricks. There’s got to be some way to win by coming at this sideways.

Will that eventually turn into more than a professional relationship? Only time will tell but it's clear from the comments I've been reading that fans definitely hope this partnership takes a more personal turn.

Back at the station, Angela got blindsided when Wesley's mom turned up having been arrested for having an unlicensed gun in her car.

I never saw that coming.

As much as I like Wesley, he has been a bit of a selfish ass when it comes to his relationship with his mother. Hopefully, he'll be around for her more and keep sleazy tennis instructors from taking advantage of her.

And if not, Lopez will be there to arrest them once again.

Other than Jackson chasing down suspects trapped under statues and hiding in garbage cans, there wasn't much for him to do.

During much of The Rookie Season 1, Jackson struggled with being the kind of cop he'd always aspired to be.

Other than his love life, Jackson West hasn't had much of a story arc during The Rookie season 2 and I'm hoping that changes soon.

But I am also hoping to see more of Nolan and Grace.

Where Nolan and Jessica always felt a bit off when they were together, Nolan and Grace just seem to fit and the slow burn their relationship has taken has left me wanting more.

