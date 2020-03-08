Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Zoey's Extraordinary Failure

With a few too many storylines focused on and too many men in need, Zoey's attention was split on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5, and it made for a scattered and slightly dull episode.

Emily and David performed a duet of Pink's Just Give Me A Reason, and in Zoey's words, they seemed tortured.

Since the news of the baby, their relationship has been on the rocks.

David had been lying to Emily about staying late at work to finish a case when in reality he had been spending time with his coworkers at a bar.

After Zoey confronted him about his lie he explained his pre-baby jitters.

I understand the pre-baby jitters, but his reasoning was flat-out fragile masculinity.

Fragile masculinity seemed to be a hurdle many of the men faced.

Joan and Zoey held meetings with each team member where they read the anonymous feedback provided for each person.

Oh the team had thoughts, but you know, misogyny, misogyny. I think you're crushing it. That's all that matters. Joan Permalink: Oh the team had thoughts, but you know, misogyny, misogyny. I think you're crushing it that's...

Following Leif's meeting, he heard a few negative comments about his performance and he moped around the rest of the hour.

It was hard to feel anything but annoyed by him.

Right as I was starting to sympathize with him, he opened his mouth and made me realize he's actually the worst. Yay Zoey for putting him in his place!

It only took a few episodes for Max and Autumn's speedy relationship to implode.

Max realized Autumn wasn't the type of person he was looking for and needed to end it before things got too serious.

It wasn't surprising their relationship ended so soon. The writers clearly only paired Max with Autumn while Zoey developed feelings for him after she realized Simon was off-limits.

Surprise, surprise, Max is now a free man, but a little too late. While he was busy freeing himself, Zoey continued connecting with Simon on a deeper level.

Simon shared that his father's birthday was coming up and that he was having a hard time with feelings of regret and guilt.

It was the first birthday since his dad's suicide, and he couldn't help but read through old emails exchanged between the two.

Zoey shared comforting words, and the two went in for a kiss before pulling away!

Simon broke out into song, and the two saved themselves from giving in to temptations. Or did they? We were left on quite the cliffhanger.

Do you think they kissed? And do you think Simon would really call off the wedding with Jessica?

As a major #teamMax shipper, I strongly hope they don't end up together. I'm curious how Simon would take the news of Zoey's superpowers.

I could see him potentially feeling a bit violated. Just as Mo expressed on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4, I wouldn't want anyone hearing my inner emotions!

I'm predicting an emotional conversation between Zoey and Simon expressing their feelings, but with a mutual understanding that they can't compromise his current relationship or their jobs.

They don't seem like the type to give into pure desire. Zoey's too thoughtful to just go in for a kiss, especially when so much is on the line.

Include your predictions down below!

Once Max finally tells Zoey he's now single, a proper love triangle will finally commence.

While Zoey and Emily went on a walk to discuss "life," aka Emily was really there to interrogate Zoey, Zoey spilled everything she shouldn't have.

Zoey: Lot of questions. I see why you're such a good lawyer.

Emily: Well, I've only lost one case. And for what it's worth that water supply wasn't that polluted. Permalink: Well, I've only lost one case. And for what it's worth that water supply wasn't that polluted.

David's anger toward Zoey for spiling his secret was a bit much for the situation. When a pregnant lady asks for answers, you give her answers!

I'm glad Mo and Zoey's relationship is mended because he gave Zoey some upstanding advice, advice that everyone should make sure to remember.

Just like Leif, Zoey's not used to failure, and her track record of meddling in relationships so far is 0-2.

You'll get better at this. As long as you see every failure not as defeat, but as a stepping stone on a road to success. Mo Permalink: You'll get better at this. As long as you see every failure not as defeat, but as a stepping...

Zoey and Leif are both outrageously smart, and as portrayed in this episode, they aren't used to failing. After all, they did get perfect scores on the SAT.

Mo imparted his wisdom on Zoey. He told her she needed to shift her view on failure. She attempted to impart the same sentiment onto Leif, but he wouldn't take it.

I am an artist Zoey and my brain does not like functioning until "night" o'clock. Mo Permalink: I am an artist Zoey and my brain does not like functioning until "night" o'clock.

Here lies the difference between the two. I hope to see further character development with Leif because, so far, he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's more than an entitled man with a strong sense of misogyny.

I hope Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 6 is a bit more focused. It seems smoother when Zoey focuses on helping one or two people, tops.

Otherwise, each storyline is only brushed over and it's hard to invest into a singular character.

Additional Side Notes:

I wish everyone's next break up to be as smooth and painless as Autumn and Max's. I'm unsure if the ease of the break up was a good thing or if it meant Autumn was unphased by the split. Whatever the reason, at least it left a single Max ready to woo Zoey.



It should be known that you can't change a person. It was worrisome hearing Emily didn't want a baby in the first place. She must hold some resentment and anger for David's persistence and I could see thiis posing a huge challenge for the future of their relationship.

Don't forget to leave your thoughts and ratings down below!

