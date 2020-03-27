Tyler Posey & Colton Haynes Want A Teen Wolf Revival: It’s Time For A ‘High School Reunion’

Could Teen Wolf stage a comeback at MTV?

Two of the original stars of the hit 2011-17 supernatural drama have taken to social media to reveal they would be open to returning for a reunion.

“Hey @MTV i think it’s time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes,” Tyler tweeted on Thursday.

“First Jersey shore family vacation. Now teen wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age.”

Tyler’s Teen Wolf co-star Colton Haynes retweeted him and added, “I’m in."

As expected, the tweets went down a treat with the show's millions of fans, who have been clamoring for more ever since the series went off the air.

One fan replied, “DON’T MESS WITH MY EMOTIONS LIKE THAT TYLER.”

TV Fanatic's Rachel Foertsch also responded to the original tweet from Posey with the following:

"I will sell my soul to see you, @dylanobrien , and @hollandroden back in action. Literally, I'll make a demon deal right now."

Who wouldn't want to see the old gang return for a special, or something more?

Revivals or reboots tend to come down to actor availability, and if Posey and Haynes are down for more, then it's likely some of the other actors would be as well.

Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Khylin Rhambo, Cody Christian, Tyler Hoechlin, and Crystal Reed also starred.

MTV was in talks to bring the series back in a different form, prompting rumors of a complete overhaul to do the rounds ahead of the final season debuted.

But fans have not heard anything about the reboot since. It's hard to imagine a Teen Wolf that does not include Stiles and Lydia, because Stydia for the win!

The TV industry has been relying on reboots, revivals, and spinoffs more than ever over the last few years.

Network executives like that these types of shows typically come with a built-in fanbase, meaning that they aren't as difficult to get off the ground as a new IP entirely.

MTV has effectively exited the scripted game, most recently banishing Scream Season 3 to VH1.

Still, one of the other ViacomCBS networks could be home to a potential revival -- it would be a great fit for CBS All Access.

We're sure people would sign up for Teen Wolf alone.

