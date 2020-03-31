Was Hawaii Five-0 Canceled? The Answer May Surprise You

Ever since it was announced that Hawaii Five-0 was coming to a close following Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 22, fans have been wondering what really went into the decision to end the series.

Many thought that it was down to Alex O'Loughlin's desire to move on after struggling with the physical demands of the series following an injury.

Others felt like CBS pulled the plug on the series, but given that the ratings remained strong on Fridays this season, it certainly seemed like it could be a case of the cast wanting out.

10 years is a great run in an industry that is filled with shows that are cut short after one or two seasons, so it's great the series made it to a decade.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner M. Lenkov admitted that he always planned out season finales as though they were series finales.

This is a great tactic, especially when you consider that many shows don't get word on their future until after the season finale has aired.

Lenkov further explained that the "network thought it was a good time" to bring the series to a close, while also noting that factors like economics played a part in the decision.

When asked about whether Alex wanted out, Lenkov told the outlet that he believed Alex wanted out, and also admitted that the actor has not had a contract with the show for two seasons.

Instead, his contract had been extended at the eleventh hour before CBS announced its plans it the yearly upfronts presentation.

"If the studio had wanted to bring back the show for Season 11, I have to believe they would have tried to get Alex to stay," he said.

So, there we have it. The decision to end the series had nothing to do with Alex, and it was more to do with the network thinking it was the right time to end it.

It's not uncommon for shows to become more expensive as they age, but with Hawaii Five-0 serving as the network's fourth highest-rated drama this season, the show was poised to go on.

Thankfully, the forthcoming series finale, airing Friday on CBS, will bring closure to the series, thanks to Lenkov preparing in the event the show did not score a renewal.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.