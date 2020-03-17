Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Was it the end of the line for Michael?

On 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 11, Athena and the family were forced to face up to the fact his treatment was no longer working. 

Receiving Care - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Chimney's half-brother from Korea unexpectedly showed up on his doorstep. 

What did he want?

Elsewhere, the 118 responded to a skydiving trip gone wrong, a bank rep injured in a home repossession, and a lovestruck assistant whose lunch run ended in disaster. 

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Are you boys single?

Skydiving Mom [to Buck and Eddie]

Skydiving Mom: Is he gonna be alright?
Hen: He's a little beat up, but I think he'll fly again.
Chimney: Just not sure he's gonna want to.

