Watch All American Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Spencer manage to save save Crenshaw from imploding?

On All American Season 2 Episode 16, he learned that the school was being turned into a magnet school. 

Helpful Friend - All American Season 2 Episode 16

With little to go on, he rounded up his friends to do something about it. 

Meanwhile, Billy made a decision about his future that took everyone by surprise. 

Elsewhere, Layla was forced to try to get Coop a tour for the summer. 

Did it all work out in the end?

Watch All American Season 2 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

57 TV Schools That Made the Grade
All American Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

Billy: My moving out is what's best for the family. Right, Laura?
Laura: Yeah, right.

J.P.: Normal's good?
Layla: Normal's great.

All American Season 2 Episode 16

All American Season 2 Episode 16 Photos

Graveside Talk - All American Season 2 Episode 16
Fatherly Talk - All American Season 2 Episode 16
Football on Hold - All American Season 2 Episode 16
On The Edge - All American Season 2 Episode 16
Coaching Career - All American Season 2 Episode 16
