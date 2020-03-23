Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 16

Did Kate make the right call?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16, more details about her past came to light, forcing her to confront her decisions. 

Disappointed Alice - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Luke got some upsetting news that could change the state of his life for the worse. 

Elsewhere, Alice sought her sister's help with a special task that could allow them to put everything aside. 

Was it as easy as that for the sisters?

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16 Quotes

I went to a dark place, Bruce, to avenge Beth, Alice, my Mom. But in saving my sister, I became more like her. And in taking out a killer, I became one myself.

Kate

So the monster who ripped this family apart all those years ago has brought us all back together. Oh, Irony, you are one SICK bitch!

Alice

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16 Photos

Family Confrontation - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16
At Kate's Expense - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16
Disappointed Alice - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16
Creepy Look - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16
Serious Alice - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16
In Her Element - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16
