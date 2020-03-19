Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 17

Did Voight manage to stop a gang war?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17, he turned a reformed gang member with the aim of bringing peace to the streets.

However, he failed to make the right call when the going got tough.

Meanwhile, Intelligence turned to Jojo to get the goods on someone who could take the whole sting down.

Elsewhere, Burgess set out to find out more about the gang who hurt her.

