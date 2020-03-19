Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 17

Did Voight manage to stop a gang war?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17, he turned a reformed gang member with the aim of bringing peace to the streets. 

Undercover and Helpless - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17

However, he failed to make the right call when the going got tough. 

Meanwhile, Intelligence turned to Jojo to get the goods on someone who could take the whole sting down. 

Elsewhere, Burgess set out to find out more about the gang who hurt her.

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17 Quotes

Voight: So, why don't you save the speech, get off my scene.
Paul Staples: Hey, who the hell do you think you are?
Voight: Are you out of your mind?

Upton: Stay warm kittens.
Ruzek: Did she just call us kittens?
Atwater: Think so.

Looking Good - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17
Undercover and Helpless - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17
Frank Rochester - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17
Work This One For Me - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17
Paul Staples - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17
Look Towards the Light - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 17
