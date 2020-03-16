Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 11

at .

Did Charlie and Joseph put the entire station in danger?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 11, the pair arrested a man on his way to a major drug deal. 

End Run for Bad Dude - Deputy Season 1 Episode 11

However, things took a dangerous turn when bullets started to ring out. 

Meanwhile, Cade and Teresa continued to deal with the complication in the adoption of their foster children. 

Elsewhere, Bill came to a big realization about his job. 

Watch Deputy Season 1 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Deputy online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Deputy Season 1 Episode 11 Quotes

Riley: There's no more space for men like you. No untamed land. Not in this city. Not even in this county. And certainly not in this election.
Bill: I guess you've never been to Lancaster.
Riley: The world has moved on. People don't want a gunslinger in this office. They want an advocate. A winner. And you know what? They deserve one. It is MY time.

Let me tell you something, son. You're gonna piss folks off no matter what. That's just life. It might as well be for something worth a damn. They see the good that you do. Trust me.

Dad

Deputy Season 1 Episode 11

Deputy Season 1 Episode 11 Photos

Crime on Home Turf - Deputy Season 1 Episode 11
End Run for Bad Dude - Deputy Season 1 Episode 11
Heading In - Deputy Season 1 Episode 11
Reacting Fast - Deputy Season 1 Episode 11
Nasty Situation - Deputy Season 1 Episode 11
Bill On the Scene - Deputy Season 1 Episode 11
  1. Deputy
  2. Deputy Season 1
  3. Deputy Season 1 Episode 11
  4. Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 11