Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 11

Did Charlie and Joseph put the entire station in danger?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 11, the pair arrested a man on his way to a major drug deal.

However, things took a dangerous turn when bullets started to ring out.

Meanwhile, Cade and Teresa continued to deal with the complication in the adoption of their foster children.

Elsewhere, Bill came to a big realization about his job.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.