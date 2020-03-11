Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 12

Did Cookie come clean?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 12, Cookie's PTSD took center stage, and she kept reliving the night she murdered her sister's lover. 

Yana Sings - Empire Season 6 Episode 12

With a big family event, Cookie had to weigh up her options. 

Meanwhile, Andre learned the hard way that Kingsley's plan to take down the Lyon family was not going to stop. 

Elsewhere, Teri realized her relationship lacked the spark it once had. 

Empire Season 6 Episode 12 Quotes

Candace: Why don't we have a toast to Cookie divorcing Lucious?
Carol: Oh, yes.

Record Label Owner: Murders, money laundering. I've watched you run through this music industry like chaos.
Lucious: There's a method to this madness, I assure you.

