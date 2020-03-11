Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 12

Did Cookie come clean?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 12, Cookie's PTSD took center stage, and she kept reliving the night she murdered her sister's lover.

With a big family event, Cookie had to weigh up her options.

Meanwhile, Andre learned the hard way that Kingsley's plan to take down the Lyon family was not going to stop.

Elsewhere, Teri realized her relationship lacked the spark it once had.

Use the video above to watch Empire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.