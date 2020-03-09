Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Miles manage to do some damage control?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 16 Miles' podcast was criticized by a renowned author and atheist.

Miles struggled because he felt like the person was targeting him.

However, he had to put his wounded pride aside to help Daryl when the God Account sent Miles the author's name.

Meanwhile, Ali tested the waters of a new relationship as she dealt with her cancer treatments.

