Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Miles manage to do some damage control?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 16 Miles' podcast was criticized by a renowned author and atheist. 

Ali Begins Chemotherapy - God Friended Me

Miles struggled because he felt like the person was targeting him. 

However, he had to put his wounded pride aside to help Daryl when the God Account sent Miles the author's name. 

Meanwhile, Ali tested the waters of a new relationship as she dealt with her cancer treatments. 

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

Ali: I am not going to let cancer dictate my life or slow me down.
Arthur: Just know, it is going to get harder. And when that happens, promise that you will be careful and not overdo it.

Miles: Look, maybe I do sound a little ridiculous.
Daryl: Mhhm.
Miles: But after helping every single person that the God Account has sent me. Seeing people’s lives changed for the better, I’ve stopped worrying about how it sounds and started focusing on helping them. Even when they’re someone I’ve admired for most of my life that a part of me wishes I’d never met.

