Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Beth find a way to keep her family alive?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 3, Rio's return made her fear for her life, but she also had to decide who was the most trustworthy person to work with. 

Dean At Work - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Dean suffered the ramifications of doing things differently at work. 

What did this mean for his career?

Elsewhere, Ruby and Stan figured out how to make their new business venture work for them. 

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Dr. Cohen: Okay, hear me out. What if your behavior is just reinforcing her behavior?
Annie: Wait, like you mean it's my fault she's a total control freak?
Dr. Cohen: Or instead of acting like a child, try to consider where she's coming from.

Ruby: A safe word can't be two words.
Stan: Babe, only way this works is if I know nothing.
Ruby: So, it's just egg roll then?
Stan: You don't want to hear about my job and I can not hear about yours.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 3

