Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 6

at .

Did Beth manage to keep the women away from the corpse?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6, the women found themselves at odds with each other when they thought it was time to make a big move. 

Beth In Charge - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Anie attempted to process her trauma without the help of Dr. Cohen. 

Did Ruby find a way back to Stan before it was too late?

Watch Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

Ruby: What are we gonna do?
Beth: Print.

  • Permalink: Print.
  • Added:

Beth: We're just torturing ourselves.
Ruby: Why did you take all this?
Beth: I couldn't leave it there.
Ruby: Why not?
Beth: Her phone was ringing. Someone would know something horrible happened.
Ruby: Something horrible did happen.
Beth: And we just stood there and watched.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6 Photos

Scared Annie - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6
Digging Deep - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6
Shining A Light - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6
Beth In Charge - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6
Annie Struggles - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6
Ruby Listens - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6
  1. Good Girls
  2. Good Girls Season 3
  3. Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6
  4. Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 6