Good Girls Round Table: What Is Beth Up To Now?

It was a strange hour for our resident good girls, as they had to get their hands dirty to protect an innocent bystander.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 6 saw the ladies going to extreme lengths to protect Max from Rio. And while they may have succeeded, for the time being, a chance encounter may have Max snooping around again.

Join TV Fanatics Lizzy Buczak, Jasmine Blu, Meaghan Frey, and Whitney Evans as they discuss the hour.

Was "breaking up" with Max the right way to get him to back off his search for Lucy?

Lizzy: She had to do something so that Max would back off his search and they could get their business up and running, but man, I was so annoyed that they didn't think that the first thing someone would do was track the phone.

I feel like that's crime 101. Her plan may have worked as Max believed Lucy skipped town, but keeping Au Jus was sloppy. Now that Max found Lucy's bird, it's going to raise some suspicions.

Jasmine: It was probably the best solution she could come up with given the circumstances. They definitely should have covered their tracks better, though. The phone thing was a dumb move, and I wanted to shout at them through the screen. It probably could have worked without the ending.

Meaghan: They had no other choice. If they hadn't done it Max would have pushed the police to investigate further and draw a lot of unwanted attention to the girls. I think that they can still salvage the situation even with bird-gate.

All Beth has to say is that Lucy asked her to pick up the bird when she wasn't home because she planned to leave Max, and then decided to let Beth keep the bird when she saw how attached the kids were.

Whitney: There weren’t many options, and they had to think of something pretty quick because Max wasn’t going to let up. And it worked a lot better than it had any business working, but like Lizzy said, keeping the bird was not a smart decision.

Beth can be so cunning and smart, and then turn around and make the worst decisions imaginable.

Beth didn't give Rio his full cut once the operation was up and running again. Why do you think she kept the money?

Lizzy: I think she just wants a piece of the pie. Realistically, they're working so hard and doing all these illegal things, but they aren't reaping any rewards. They're still broke!

Jasmine: I agree with Lizzy. They keep getting deeper into criminal activities, but they aren't even breaking even. It's not worth it, so she wanted to make everything they've been doing worth her while.

Meaghan: 100% because they need to get more benefit out of their criminal activities than they are getting right now. Rio is eventually going to figure it out, but they can deal with that once they get there. They always do.

Whitney: I too think she was just trying to skim some off the top, which I understand from the outside looking in. They’re working their butts off and aren't getting compensated whatsoever. But haven’t we been down this road before?

The ladies screw over Rio, and then something bad happens because of it. I’m fully expecting that to happen again.

Could Stan realistically still be a cop at this point?

Lizzy: I think that ship has sailed. He can't enforce the law when he breaks it himself. And he can't be in that position if his wife is running around robbing banks, printing fake cash, and schmoozing with gang leaders.

Jasmine: I think the idea of him enforcing the laws and Ruby breaking them in the same house is rather entertaining. Like putting a Chinese wall up at home or something.

I mean no one is stopping him from trying, but he's not the type of man who would want to balance out both lives and deal with the hypocrisy.

Meaghan: It would make for great television and could be extremely useful to the girls. However, as the others said, it isn't really the most feasible thing at this point in time.

Whitney: He could if he wasn’t Stan Hill. He’s not the kind of man who can put on the uniform every day and promise to uphold the law when he knows it’s being broken under his own roof.

But it’s a shame because he did love that job. It feels like this isn’t the end of this story though.

Now that Annie is back to seeing Dr. Cohen for therapy sessions, will their relationship remain platonic?

Lizzy: I hope so. I think Annie has reached a point where she realizes that she needs a therapist, but I'm not convinced Dr. Cohen accepted her back for the right reasons.

Jasmine: One can only hope. I'm so tired of her storylines always ending up in this same place. I'm hoping that they're playing with the idea of their relationship not being professional.

Is it professional? Not necessarily, but it could be platonic, and they develop a friendship that works best outside of the constraints of a therapist and patient.

Meaghan: Absolutely not. The look on Cohen's face when Annie left the room was extremely telling. They have already blurred the lines, and it will just continue to get worse the more they get to know each other.

Whitney: I like that thinking, Jasmine. Why can’t they just be good friends? I think Annie could still learn a lot from him, and it would be nice to see her have a friend outside of Beth and Ruby.

I’ve been wanting that for all the women quite frankly.

What was your favorite moment or scene this week?

Lizzy: Everything with Dean and Dorito. Dean may not be my favorite character, but he sure loves that bird. When he called himself "Dorito's dad," I lost it.

Jasmine: Dean's attachment to Dorito was amusing. I didn't care for this episode much, so those moments of humor were nice. I also enjoyed Mick's excitement over a hot tub.

Meaghan: I adored Dean's reaction to finding out Dorito is pregnant at the vet. It was so precious. Dorito makes Dean much more tolerable. Maybe we could get a spin-off of the two of them.

Whitney: I like Mick, and I’m not afraid to say it. So, I thoroughly enjoyed the restaurant scene and the back and forth between him and Beth. And boy did he want that hot tub!

